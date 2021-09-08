Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Adobe India ropes in IBM veteran Prativa Mohapatra as new VP, MD

Adobe India ropes in IBM veteran Prativa Mohapatra as new VP, MD

REUTERS
1 min read . 08:14 PM IST Vignesh Anantharaj

  • In her new role, Mohapatra will handle Adobe’s digital experiences business vision across Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Document Cloud

Adobe India has roped in IBM veteran Prativa Mohapatra as its new vice president (VP) and managing director (MD).

In her new role, Mohapatra will handle Adobe’s digital experiences business vision across Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Document Cloud.

Her most recent role was as the vice president of Digital Sales at APAC for IBM.

She will report to Simon Tate, Adobe’s president for Asia Pacific.

Since joining IBM in 2002, Mohapatra has engaged in leading business transformation, scaling teams to meet hyper growth and building AI tools with customers.

Mohapatra's first stint was with PwC India for eight years and then in 2002 she joined IBM, where she had a wide range of experience including leading business transformations, scaling teams to meet hyper growth and evangelising artificial intelligence technology with customers.

Adobe’s first women managing director has a post graduate management degree in systems and finance from the Xavier Institute of Management in Bhubaneswar.

