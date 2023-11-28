Adobe’s $20 billion Figma deal risks veto from UK watchdog
The Competition and Markets Authority said its early view is that the Adobe- Figma deal could eliminate competition in product design software, reduce development of new products, and remove Figma as a competitor
Adobe Inc.’s planned $20 billion purchase of design software maker Figma Inc. risks being blocked by Britain’s competition watchdog unless it offers up remedies to solve competition issues.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message