'Adoption of wearables may lead to more personalized insurance products’

The impact of mortality is an evolving landscape. The consumers’ understanding of insurance in India is also evolving with the varying distribution scenario and the new products being introduced. Everyone is still trying to understand the impact of pandemic not just on mortality, but across the board on wider insurance products and the entire landscape. What’s really important as an industry is to recognize the need to regularly review and adjust the pricing strategy across all portfolios, including mortality and reflect the changing conditions such as the increased consumer awareness as well as new consumers that are coming to market and what risks they bring with them.