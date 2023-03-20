ADP, GMR Airports Infra to merge joint venture with GMR2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 02:05 AM IST
Combining GMR Airports Infrastructure and GMR Airports will simplify the capital structure of the unlisted company, allowing the combined entity to more easily capture new business, the companies said
Aéroports de Paris and GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. agreed to fold their joint-venture company into GMR, giving ADP a liquid stake in a business that owns airfields in India.
