Ad-tech company smartly.io to buy Google-focused firm for over $100 million

Helsinki-based Smartly.io previously focused primarily on paid social-media advertising on the Meta Platforms Inc. properties Facebook and Instagram, along with Pinterest, TikTok and Snapchat. Its technology is designed in part to help brands understand what creative elements resonate best with various audiences and to automatically produce some of those creative assets. It also seeks to help brands deliver an ad to certain audiences at a time and on a platform where it can be most effective.

