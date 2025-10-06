Advanced Micro Devices strikes partnership with OpenAI, stock soars

OpenAI plans to deploy 6 gigawatts worth of AMD Instinct graphics processing units, or GPUs, over the course of the partnership. The first 1 gigawatt deployment will begin in the second half of 2026, the companies said.

As part of the agreement, OpenAI received a warrant to purchase up to 160 million shares of AMD stock. If issued in full, those shares would represent around 9% ownership of AMD at current float.

AMD stock had gained 24% in premarket trading Monday. Shares were up 36% this year as of Friday’s close.

“This partnership is a major step in building the compute capacity needed to realize AI’s full potential," said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. “AMD’s leadership in high-performance chips will enable us to accelerate progress and bring the benefits of advanced AI to everyone faster."