Advanced Micro Devices strikes partnership with OpenAI, stock soars

Advanced Micro Devices strikes partnership with OpenAI, stock soars

Nate Wolf , Barrons

As part of the agreement, OpenAI receives a warrant to purchase up to 160 million shares of AMD stock.

OpenAI received a warrant to purchase up to 160 million shares of AMD stock.
Advanced Micro Devices stock was surging Monday after the chip maker announced a long-term agreement to power OpenAI’s artificial-intelligence infrastructure.

Advanced Micro Devices stock was surging Monday after the chip maker announced a long-term agreement to power OpenAI's artificial-intelligence infrastructure.

OpenAI plans to deploy 6 gigawatts worth of AMD Instinct graphics processing units, or GPUs, over the course of the partnership. The first 1 gigawatt deployment will begin in the second half of 2026, the companies said.

OpenAI plans to deploy 6 gigawatts worth of AMD Instinct graphics processing units, or GPUs, over the course of the partnership. The first 1 gigawatt deployment will begin in the second half of 2026, the companies said.

As part of the agreement, OpenAI received a warrant to purchase up to 160 million shares of AMD stock. If issued in full, those shares would represent around 9% ownership of AMD at current float.

AMD stock had gained 24% in premarket trading Monday. Shares were up 36% this year as of Friday’s close.

“This partnership is a major step in building the compute capacity needed to realize AI’s full potential," said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. “AMD’s leadership in high-performance chips will enable us to accelerate progress and bring the benefits of advanced AI to everyone faster."

