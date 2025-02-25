Advantage Assam 2.0: Billionaire industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani on February 25 pledged to invest ₹50,000 crore each in the northeastern state of Assam, as per reports.

Gautam Adani Pledges ₹ 50,000 Crore for Assam Addressing the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit in Guwahati on Tuesday, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said the conglomerate will invest ₹50,000 crore across various sectors in Assam. The investment will span various sectors, such as airports, aerocity, transmission, cement, gas distribution network and road construction projects in Assam, according to a PTI report.

"We are eager to be a part of the progress story of Assam. We will invest ₹50,000 crore in Assam. Assam is in a position to drive growth. And this is our commitment and vision to make way for us and the state," he said.

Mukesh Ambani Promises ₹ 50,000 Crore in 5 Years for Assam Further, Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani also promised ₹50,000 crore investments in the state across five different verticals in Assam over the next five years , PTI said in another report.

Speaking at the Summit, Ambani added, “World will look at Assam as land of growth opportunities. Assam will become a technological paradise in the coming days. Assam’s tech-savvy youth will give new meaning to AI — Assam Intelligence.”

CM Himanta Sarma Highlights Infra Expansion Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the state's growth from insurgency and unrest to development, according to an ANI report.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Summit in Guwahati, CM Sarma said, “Assam, in a way, has witnessed unprecedented agitation and insurgency for decades. After 2016, Assam experienced a rebirth. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Assam has become a peaceful state. Today, I can confidently say that the state, which was once considered the most disturbed in the country, has now become the most peaceful state in our nation.”

Sarma also recalled the first edition of Advantage Assam, held in February 2018, adding, “During that time, with the PM's blessings, our Numaligarh Refinery was expanded to 9 million metric tons at a cost of ₹27,000 crore.”

He highlighted Assam's rapid infrastructure expansion, stating that 2,327 kilometres of national highways have been built since 2016; and the state's GDP has grown from $29 billion in 2013 to $68.7 billion in 2023.

About Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit The Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 aims to attract investments and boost economic development in Assam. It serves as a platform for businesses and investors to explore opportunities in Assam's rapidly growing industrial and infrastructure sectors.

PM Modi, along with Union Ministers Dr S Jaishankar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Sarbananda Sonowal are attending the event. Also present are a host of industrialists, including Ambani and Adani.