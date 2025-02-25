Advantage Assam 2.0: Gautam Adani promises ₹50,000 crore across sectors, Mukesh Ambani says ₹50,000 crore in 5 years

Advantage Assam 2.0: Gautam Adani has pledged to invest 50,000 crore in airports, cement, gas and transmission projects in Assam, while Reliance's Mukesh Ambani has pledged the same amount over five years.

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated25 Feb 2025, 12:39 PM IST
Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika receives RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani ahead of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, in Guwahati, in Guwahati on February 25, 2025.(PTI Photo)

Advantage Assam 2.0: Billionaire industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani on February 25 pledged to invest 50,000 crore each in the northeastern state of Assam, as per reports.

Gautam Adani Pledges 50,000 Crore for Assam

Addressing the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit in Guwahati on Tuesday, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said the conglomerate will invest 50,000 crore across various sectors in Assam. The investment will span various sectors, such as airports, aerocity, transmission, cement, gas distribution network and road construction projects in Assam, according to a PTI report.

"We are eager to be a part of the progress story of Assam. We will invest 50,000 crore in Assam. Assam is in a position to drive growth. And this is our commitment and vision to make way for us and the state," he said.

Mukesh Ambani Promises 50,000 Crore in 5 Years for Assam

Further, Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani also promised 50,000 crore investments in the state across five different verticals in Assam over the next five years , PTI said in another report.

Speaking at the Summit, Ambani added, “World will look at Assam as land of growth opportunities. Assam will become a technological paradise in the coming days. Assam’s tech-savvy youth will give new meaning to AI — Assam Intelligence.”

CM Himanta Sarma Highlights Infra Expansion

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the state's growth from insurgency and unrest to development, according to an ANI report. 

Addressing the inaugural session of the Summit in Guwahati, CM Sarma said, “Assam, in a way, has witnessed unprecedented agitation and insurgency for decades. After 2016, Assam experienced a rebirth. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Assam has become a peaceful state. Today, I can confidently say that the state, which was once considered the most disturbed in the country, has now become the most peaceful state in our nation.”

Sarma also recalled the first edition of Advantage Assam, held in February 2018, adding, “During that time, with the PM's blessings, our Numaligarh Refinery was expanded to 9 million metric tons at a cost of 27,000 crore.”

He highlighted Assam's rapid infrastructure expansion, stating that 2,327 kilometres of national highways have been built since 2016; and the state's GDP has grown from $29 billion in 2013 to $68.7 billion in 2023.

About Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 aims to attract investments and boost economic development in Assam. It serves as a platform for businesses and investors to explore opportunities in Assam's rapidly growing industrial and infrastructure sectors.

PM Modi, along with Union Ministers Dr S Jaishankar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Sarbananda Sonowal are attending the event. Also present are a host of industrialists, including Ambani and Adani.

(With inputs from Agencies)

First Published:25 Feb 2025, 12:39 PM IST
