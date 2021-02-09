Advantage Future Group as HC lifts stay on RIL deal

In a stock exchange filing, Future Retail said: “A division bench has stayed the operation and effect of order passed by the Ld. Single Judge, inter alia, for the prima facie reason that the company is not a party to the shareholders’ agreement dated 22 August 2019 executed between Amazon, Future Coupons Pvt. Ltd (FCPL) and the promoters of FRL (Future Retail Ltd), under which arbitration was initiated by Amazon in Singapore."

