Advent International raises $30 billion across two new funds, beats flagship target

Mumbai: Global private equity firm Advent International has raised close to $27 billion for its 11th flagship fund (GPE XI) — surpassing its target of $26 billion — and more than $3 billion for its new mid-market strategy, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The capital was raised from a broad mix of new and existing investors, including public and private pensions, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, institutional fund managers, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals.

The fundraise reflects strong global investor confidence in Advent’s pure-play private equity model, attracting significant commitment from new investors while retaining firm support from long-standing limited partners, the company said. “The trust our investors have placed in us in one of the most demanding fundraising environments reflects the consistency of our track record and our discipline in returning capital,” said James Brocklebank, managing partner and co-chair of Advent’s executive committee.

The firm said 2026 has been one of its most active years for realizations, generating roughly $13 billion across 27 businesses so far. Over the same period, Advent deployed about $10 billion across 38 new and existing portfolio companies, including closed and pending deals, it said.

“Advent has built a strong track record through recent investments including Yatharth Hospitals, Iscon Balaji, Aditya Birla Housing Finance, Svatantra and Apollo 24/7. These funds reinforce our commitment to India and give us even greater capacity to back ambitious entrepreneurs and management teams as they build for the future,” said Shweta Jalan, managing partner at Advent.

Following the same strategy as its prior global private equity (GPE) funds, the latest vehicle will have the flexibility to deploy capital across geographies, sectors, deal types, and sizes, maintaining its focus on Europe and North America while continuing to build a presence in Asia Pacific and benefiting from its regional team in Latin America.

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Mid-Market Fund The Mid-Market Fund — Advent’s first dedicated vehicle targeting smaller buyouts and growth investments — will apply the firm's sector-led, operationally intensive approach to a different part of the market. This strategy will complement the firm’s GPE strategy, operating with the same deal teams, with a focus on investing equity of $100 million to $350 million in companies with enterprise values of up to $1.25 billion, primarily in North America and Europe.

“Our strength lies in deepening the sector expertise that has defined us as we grow our fund complex and bring new ideas and technologies to every stage of our investments,” said John Maldonado, managing partner and co-chair of Advent’s executive committee.

The two funds will bolster Advent’s global reach, operational resources, and the expertise of the firm’s more than 290 investment professionals across its five core sectors: business & financial services, consumer, healthcare, industrial, and technology, the company said. Advent will also continue to focus on areas where it has a strong track record, including complex corporate carve-outs and public-to-private transactions.

India bets The global private equity firm made its first investment in India in October 2007, backing CAMS, and opened its Mumbai office two years later. Over the nearly two decades since, the firm has deployed more than $5.6 billion across 23 investments in the country.

Its most recent investments include Yatharth Hospitals (November 2026), Iscon Balaji (June 2026), Aditya Birla Housing Finance (April 2026) and Felix Pharma (July 2025). Its exits include Birla Capital (October 2025), Manjushree (March 2025), and BSV (October 2024).

As of June 2026, Advent oversees more than $109 billion in assets under management and has made 460 investments across 45 countries. It operates 18 offices across five continents and has expanded its footprint over the past two years by opening locations in Sydney — extending into Australia and New Zealand — and Tokyo, marking its entry into Japan. The firm has also launched an office in Abu Dhabi, deepening its Middle East presence and strengthening ties with key institutional investors in the region.