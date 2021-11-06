Advent, Permira near deal to buy McAfee for more than $10 billion

John McAfee founded the business in the 1980s. He left the company in 1994 and later moved to Belize. Mr. McAfee made headlines in 2012 after he fled to Guatemala to avoid police seeking to question him in connection with the suspected murder of his neighbor. Mr. McAfee, who maintained his innocence, was eventually deported to the U.S., and Belize declined to request his extradition. He died in a Spanish jail in 2021 and at the time of his death planned to appeal an extradition order to the U.S. in connection with federal tax-evasion charges.