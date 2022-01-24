MUMBAI : Private equity investor Advent International on Monday said that it has signed a definitive agreement with Dr A V Rama Rao, a distinguished scientist, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardee, and his family to acquire a controlling stake in Avra Laboratories Pvt Ltd.

Founded in 1995, Avra Labs is a Hyderabad based contract manufacturing and research services (CRAMs) and specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturer with four facilities across the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

This is Advent’s fifth investment in India over the past 12 months.

The company is focused on niche generic molecules as well as proprietary custom synthesis business for global pharmaceutical players.

“We are delighted to see Avra Labs join Advent’s broader API platform and are confident that the business will see sustained growth under the highly experienced leadership team. Advent’s API platform resources, R&D capabilities and global reach will help Avra Labs explore new markets and products, as well as consolidate its leadership position in existing portfolio, while continuing to deliver value to customers," said Dr A V Rama Rao, founder and managing director.

“This acquisition is an important milestone towards our goal of creating a top five merchant API Platform in India and allows Advent to be present across the spectrum of generic and patented molecules, while adding marquee innovator pharma customers," Said Pankaj Patwari, Managing Director at Advent International India.

Ernst and Young LLP was the sole financial advisor to the shareholders of Avra Laboratories for this transaction.

