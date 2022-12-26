Advent to buy 50% in Suven Pharma for ₹6,313 crore1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 11:26 PM IST
Advent International on Monday agreed to acquire 50.1% of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd from the Jasti family, promoters of the company, for ₹6,313 crore, as part of the private equity firm’s plan to create a contract drug manufacturing powerhouse in India.