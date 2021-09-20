Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Advent to buy Eureka Forbes paying $600 million to Shapoorji Pallonji group

Advent to buy Eureka Forbes paying $600 million to Shapoorji Pallonji group

Premium
The sale provides an opportunity for the SP Group, under patriarch Pallonji Mistry, to reduce debt and focus on core real estate operations after its businesses were hammered by the pandemic.
1 min read . 05:31 AM IST Bloomberg

  • Eureka Forbes will be spun off from parent Forbes & Co. and will be listed on the BSE Ltd., SP Group and Advent said in a joint statement Sunday

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Advent International has agreed to buy Eureka Forbes Ltd. from the Shapoorji Pallonji Group in a deal that values the maker of India’s ubiquitous water purifiers at 44 billion rupees ($600 million).

Advent International has agreed to buy Eureka Forbes Ltd. from the Shapoorji Pallonji Group in a deal that values the maker of India’s ubiquitous water purifiers at 44 billion rupees ($600 million).

Eureka Forbes will be spun off from parent Forbes & Co. and will be listed on the BSE Ltd., SP Group and Advent said in a joint statement Sunday. The U.S.-based private equity firm will then acquire as much as 72.56% of the company’s shares, followed by an open offer as it receives regulatory clearances.

Eureka Forbes will be spun off from parent Forbes & Co. and will be listed on the BSE Ltd., SP Group and Advent said in a joint statement Sunday. The U.S.-based private equity firm will then acquire as much as 72.56% of the company’s shares, followed by an open offer as it receives regulatory clearances.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The sale provides an opportunity for the SP Group, under patriarch Pallonji Mistry, to reduce debt and focus on core real estate operations after its businesses were hammered by the pandemic. The need for cash is heightened by a feud with the Tata Group -- India’s biggest conglomerate in which the SP Group is the largest minority shareholder. Tata Sons Pvt. is blocking attempts to use SP Group’s Tata-linked shares to raise funds.

“Eureka Forbes is the No. 1 player in an under-penetrated market poised for strong growth over the next several years," Shweta Jalan, managing director at Advent’s India unit, said in the statement. 

Eureka Forbes is one of 17 companies under the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, according to its website. Founded in 1865, the SP Group is responsible for some of the most iconic structures in India’s financial hub Mumbai, including the Reserve Bank of India building and the heritage Tower wing of the Taj Mahal Palace hotel. It’s now building what the group says may well be the world’s largest affordable housing project.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

How  India’s entry in global bond indices will help

Premium

Telecom package: Kicking the can down the road?

Premium

How non-resident Indians can buy term life insurance in India

Premium

Spike in compliance costs may hit tech startups hard

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!