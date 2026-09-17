Advent to invest ₹3,150 cr in Yatharth Hospitals for a 24.9% stake

Mumbai: Global private equity firm Advent International will invest ₹3,150 crore in Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Ltd for a 24.9% stake in the company, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.
The Tyagi Family, the promoter of Yatharth Hospital, will remain its largest shareholder post-transaction, the statement added.
Shares of the company surged on the exchanges following the news and were trading around ₹1,068.50 on the BSE, up 8.7% from the previous close.
“This investment underscores Advent’s deep and long-standing commitment to India’s healthcare sector, which we believe is entering a decade of structural growth as access expands, quality improves, and consolidation advances,” said Pankaj Patwari, managing director at Advent.
He added that the company will leverage Advent’s global healthcare expertise and experience in investing in founder-led businesses to support and accelerate the company’s growth.
“Yatharth Hospitals has built one of North India's most differentiated healthcare platforms—pairing clinical depth and disciplined execution, driven by the founding family’s ambitious vision,” said Atin Jain, director at Advent.
The company operates nine multi-speciality hospitals with around 2,800 beds and an overall announced capacity of about 3,250 beds. It operates in Noida, Greater Noida, Noida Extension, Greater Faridabad, New Delhi, Faridabad, and Gurugram in National Capital Region, Jhansi-Orchha in Madhya Pradesh, and Agra.
Yatharth Hospitals has expanded its footprint through a combination of organic and inorganic growth, the statement said.
“Beyond capital, Advent brings deep healthcare expertise, global insights, and a strong value-creation mindset that will, we believe, help accelerate our next phase of growth,” said Yatharth Tyagi, whole-time director, Yatharth Hospitals. “Together, we aim to expand our reach, strengthen our capabilities, and build one of India’s leading healthcare networks.”
With 17 offices across five continents, Advent oversees more than $109 billion in assets under management as of June 2026 and has made 460 investments across 45 countries.
The global private equity firm has extensive healthcare investing experience globally, with more than 55 healthcare investments across 17 countries over the past 35+ years. In India, Advent’s most recent healthcare investments include Apollo 24/7, Cohance, Felix Pharma, Bharat Serums and Vaccines, and Care Hospitals.