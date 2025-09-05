Advent to Place Reckitt Debt With Banks Before Wider Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm Advent International is selling a chunk of a $2 billion-plus buyout loan to a group of banks, before it markets the rest to institutional investors.

It’s set to offload between $500 million to $700 million of the debt backing its acquisition of most of the home-care business of the Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc to Middle Eastern, Asian and smaller European banks, according to people familiar with the matter.

The loan is denominated in euros and dollars. Given its low leverage relative to the junk credit space, it is expected to get a better rating, helping to attract liquidity from bank balance sheets, the people said, asked not to be identified because the deal is private.

The rest of the $2.375 billion term loan will be pre-marketed to a select group of institutional investors, before it is launched for syndication by mid-September, the people added. The financing also comprises a $500 million multicurrency revolving credit facility.

A spokesperson for Advent declined to comment.

Korean, Chinese and Middle Eastern banks have shown interest in such leveraged loans in the past, dipping in and out of the market depending on wider macro conditions. Asian banks, including Bank of China Ltd., were among a group of lenders that snapped up loans in Unilever’s tea business and Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc at steep discounts back in 2022.

Reckitt’s sale of most of its home-care business, which includes brands Air Wick air fresheners and Cillit Bang cleaners, is one of the few buyouts to be agreed this year. It is part of a nascent revival in deal activity, following a prolonged dearth of mergers and acquisitions.

Goldman Sachs Inc. expects a major ramp up in dealmaking toward the end of the year, with a chance that 2026 proves a record year for M&A. Other buyout financings set to come to market include a £1.75 billion debt package that will back KKR’s acquisition of Spectris.

Reckitt agreed the sale to Advent for an enterprise value of up to $4.8 billion, with the UK consumer goods company planning to focus on faster-growing operations. Reckitt will retain a 30% stake in the business.

Citigroup Inc., Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings Plc, Banco Santander SA, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley are among the banks that provided the financing to back the buyout.

