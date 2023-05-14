NEW DELHI : Advertising experts have come to the defence of Starbucks’ new digital campaign, saying the boycott call over an ad, where a Hindu transgender woman is reuniting with her family, was “really unfortunate". Soon after the launch of the ad earlier this week a section of social media users went on an offensive both on Youtube and Twitter calling for boycotting the coffee giant.

It Starts With Your Name campaign tells the tale of an elderly couple waiting to meet their son Arpit in a coffee shop. As the narrative unfolds, the parents are surprised to see a young woman approach them, revealed as the long-estranged transgender daughter, Arpita.

Experts argued the ad promotes inclusivity and acceptance of diversity, but detractors claimed that the choice to portray the transgender individual as a Hindu rather than a Muslim was deliberate. Additionally, critics said the ad imports Western ideals, which maybe irrelevant to India and potentially harmful to the children.

“To see the ad being twisted and distorted along the lines of religion is disconcerting. The brand is consistent with its outlook and theme. As long as it shows commitment to that, manufactured outrage will be short-lived in terms of duration and impact," communications strategy consultant Karthik Srinivasan said.

About two weeks ago Starbucks had also released its digital ad for a 1+1 drinks offer featuring Akbar and Anarkali that also triggered a controversy on social media with many users complaining that in a Hindu-dominated country it was running an ad depicting Muslims.

“Now, when an ad is showing Hindus as warm, loving, understanding, and , the commentary is again twisted into hate," Srinivasan added.

In the past, there have been many similar outrages against brands, such as the one against Unilever’s Surf Excel’s Holi ad, where an outrage erupted over why a Hindu child will go and help a Muslim child, and why not the other way round.

Tata group‘s Tanishq ad also had a similar narrative, where people questioned showing a Muslim family to be warm and loving towards a Hindu bride. The ad depicted a pregnant Hindu woman who was being taken by her Muslim mother-in-law to her baby shower ceremony. That time, the ad had been criticized for allegedly promoting “love jihad".

Experts said, being consistent with ideas unity, inclusivity and love will keep the brand in good stead. Starbucks has maintained its outlook, creating ad campaigns along similar lines even in the UK, and has been supportive of the transgender community. In 2012, EO Howard Schultz said that the company would donate $1 million to support the passage of same sex marriage in the US.

In 2015, it was one of the first companies to file an amicus brief in support of marriage equality in their Supreme Court. “I find the Starbucks ad quite cute. It reflects the changing realities of society. And mirrors a new world. But these days a backlash can happen for any reason," said advertising veteran Sandeep Goyal, managing director of Rediffusion Brand Solutions. “You can never be 100 percent risk-free, not knowing who or how many may take offence. It is, however, a storm in a coffee cup and will soon blow over", he added.

Aditya R. Kanthy, CEO and MD of creative agency DDB Mudra Group said, “The subject is relevant at this point as the matter is being discussed where the courts are involved and the brand is not trying to stoke a conversation which is irrelevant. As citizens, businesses and brands, there must be space to do that as long as it is done responsibility. People do have a right to offend in a democracy, as long it is not inciting hate, and rather to promote a legitimate point of view on a contentious subject, While this could have some short term challenges, but is unlikely to have any impact on the overall business in the longer run."