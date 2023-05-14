Ad gurus criticize Starbucks boycott call over latest ad3 min read . Updated: 14 May 2023, 10:44 PM IST
Experts argued the ad promotes inclusivity and acceptance of diversity, but detractors claimed that the choice to portray the transgender individual as a Hindu rather than a Muslim was deliberate
NEW DELHI : Advertising experts have come to the defence of Starbucks’ new digital campaign, saying the boycott call over an ad, where a Hindu transgender woman is reuniting with her family, was “really unfortunate". Soon after the launch of the ad earlier this week a section of social media users went on an offensive both on Youtube and Twitter calling for boycotting the coffee giant.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×