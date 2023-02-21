Advik Capital announces infra project Gohana Sonepat highway backed by NHAI

Advik Capital Limited announced that it is in the early stages of financing the Gohana Sonepat Highway, another major infrastructure project backed by the NHAI, the Government of India, and other organisations, in partnership with other NBFCs, private banks, and PSU banks, in order to further expand its long-term asset-book.

In the past, the company successfully disbursed a long-term loan for Rs. 500 million for the Jind Gohana Highway, an NHAI (National Highway Authority of India)-backed highway project under the HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) of the Indian government, where Punjab National Bank is the conglomerate lead bank and PNB Investment Services Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of Punjab National Bank) is dealing as Security Trustee.

By funding mega infra projects, Advik Capital said it is not only entering into the arena of bigger business opportunities going forward, diversifying its business, mitigate concentration risk but also ensuring long-term viable revenue visibility.

Advik Capital Ltd, with its headquarters in New Delhi, is one of the developing non-deposit-taking non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) registered with the Reserve Bank of India. Its primary business activities include the provision of financial loans and ancillary services. Recently Advik Capital incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary M/s Advikca Finvest Limited, to expand, control and operate in the investments markets including the Capital Markets in India and abroad as well.

The shares of Advik Capital closed today on the BSE at ₹4.19 apiece, up by 0.24% from the previous close of ₹4.18. In the last 1 year the stock has gained 89.59% and on a YTD basis it has rallied 16.07%.