Advik Capital announces infra project Gohana Sonepat highway backed by NHAI
- Advik Capital Limited announced that it is in the early stages of financing the Gohana Sonepat Highway, another major infrastructure project backed by the NHAI, the Government of India.
Advik Capital Limited announced that it is in the early stages of financing the Gohana Sonepat Highway, another major infrastructure project backed by the NHAI, the Government of India, and other organisations, in partnership with other NBFCs, private banks, and PSU banks, in order to further expand its long-term asset-book.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×