Advik Capital announces infra project Gohana Sonepat highway backed by NHAI

Advik Capital Ltd, with its headquarters in New Delhi, is one of the developing non-deposit-taking non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) registered with the Reserve Bank of India. Its primary business activities include the provision of financial loans and ancillary services. Recently Advik Capital incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary M/s Advikca Finvest Limited, to expand, control and operate in the investments markets including the Capital Markets in India and abroad as well.