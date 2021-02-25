Advisory firm Duff & Phelps to be rebranded as Kroll

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: Duff & Phelps, a financial consultancy firm based in New York City, on Thursday said it will rebrand itself as Kroll. The company said the new name and logo represent the firm’s history and breadth of services. Certain Duff & Phelps businesses will operate as 'Duff & Phelps, A Kroll Business', for a period of time during the transition.

NEW DELHI: Duff & Phelps, a financial consultancy firm based in New York City, on Thursday said it will rebrand itself as Kroll. The company said the new name and logo represent the firm’s history and breadth of services. Certain Duff & Phelps businesses will operate as 'Duff & Phelps, A Kroll Business', for a period of time during the transition.

Also Read | India’s tricky options in the Myanmar muddle

In 2018, Duff & Phelps acquired Kroll, a firm that dealt in complex investigations, security and cyber solutions. It was being operated as a separate division under the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Unifying under the Kroll name allows us to represent the full suite of services we provide to our clients, and our cohesive approach to delivering tech-forward solutions to the market. Our Kroll ‘lens,’ the focal point of our new logo, represents the perspective we bring when helping to address our clients’ most complex challenges," said Jacob Silverman, chief executive, Duff & Phelps.

Since being founded in 1932, Duff & Phelps has added over 30 complementary companies to its portfolio, including the 2018 acquisition of Kroll. The company said these brands have collectively supported its growth from a 10-person advisory firm to a leader serving 61% of Fortune 100 companies.

Kroll provides services and digital products related to governance, risk and transparency working with clients across diverse sectors in the areas of valuation, expert services, investigations, cyber security, corporate finance, restructuring, legal and business solutions, data analytics and regulatory compliance. The firm has nearly 5,000 professionals in 30 countries and territories including India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}