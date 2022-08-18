Advocacy group writes to CCI against PVR- INOX merger

This March, the boards of PVR Ltd and Inox Leisure Ltd, India’s top two multiplex chains, approved an all-stock merger of the companies to create India’s largest film exhibition entity with a network of more than 1,500 screens. After the merger, Inox promoters will own a 16.66% stake in the combined entity, while PVR founders will own 10.62%. PVR’s chairman and managing director Ajay Bijli would serve as managing director of the merged entity, and Sanjeev Kumar Bijli would be executive director. The two companies had earlier emphasized that the merged proposal does not require CCI approval as both were shut for months during the pandemic, impacting their combined revenue that is less than Rs. 1,000 crore.