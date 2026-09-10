Adyen steps up India expansion after licence approval, plans to grow local team

Global payments company Adyen is stepping up its India expansion after securing regulatory licences, planning to grow its local workforce and commercial operations as it targets both Indian companies expanding overseas and global businesses entering the country.
The Netherlands-based fintech, which has operated in India for seven years, had 120 employees across Mumbai and Bengaluru as of the first half of 2026. It plans to expand its local product, commercial and operations teams, a senior executive at the firm told Mint.