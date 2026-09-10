Adyen steps up India expansion after licence approval, plans to grow local team

Mansi Verma
4 min read10 Sep 2026, 08:24 PM IST
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Gary Yang, Apac president, Adyen.
Summary
Adyen plans to expand its local product, commercial and operations teams as it targets Indian businesses going global and multinational companies entering India.

Global payments company Adyen is stepping up its India expansion after securing regulatory licences, planning to grow its local workforce and commercial operations as it targets both Indian companies expanding overseas and global businesses entering the country.

The Netherlands-based fintech, which has operated in India for seven years, had 120 employees across Mumbai and Bengaluru as of the first half of 2026. It plans to expand its local product, commercial and operations teams, a senior executive at the firm told Mint.

“We think that to win in India, we want to be here for the long term. We’ve been here for seven years already. We’re going to continue to invest in India because we believe that’s what it takes to really understand the local business, understand the local customer, and build the right product,” said Gary Yang, Apac president, Adyen.

The company secured a payment aggregator (PA) licence and a payment aggregator-cross border (PA-CB) licence in July 2024, which it sees as a catalyst for its next phase of growth in the country. The same year, the Reserve Bank of India authorized Adyen to operate as an online payment aggregator for domestic and cross-border payments.

Also Read | PM urges fintech sector to expand beyond UPI into savings, credit and insurance

“I bet you if you ask anyone at the company, they would say India is one of the top three priorities because we call it out at the global level,” Yang said.

Licence unlocks expansion

Adyen’s India business initially grew largely by helping its global customers enter the country. Its opportunity is now becoming two-way: helping Indian businesses expand overseas while continuing to serve global brands operating in India.

Its India customers include OYO and JioHotstar, while its global clients include Adobe, Agoda, Cathay Pacific, FlixBus, Grab, LVMH, Singapore Airlines and Udemy.

The company is building out its teams on the ground.

“We’re going to continue growing those out, just in terms of, we think that we want to make sure we have the right local product, we have the right local people who really understand the market, the consumer business,” he said.

Adyen plans to expand its commercial teams, while its Bengaluru technology hub will continue supporting customers in other markets. The company had 102 employees in Bengaluru and 18 in Mumbai as of the first half of 2026.

Also Read | Why rural India is still waiting for fintech credit revolution

The India payments market stood at $409.91 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $958.14 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 18.51%, according to Mordor Intelligence.

A two-way growth market

For Adyen, India is no longer simply a market where global customers need help navigating local payments.

The company is increasingly focused on Indian businesses expanding overseas, particularly as domestic companies become more global.

“Our primary focus today is helping Indian customers that want to go to the rest of the world, because we believe that’s one place where we’re on track,” Yang said.

At the same time, global companies entering India continue to drive demand. Adyen works with retailers, travel companies, digital-goods businesses and gaming companies, among others. “We see this as a huge continued investment for us over time.”

Adyen’s local infrastructure allows global enterprise merchants to access Indian payment capabilities through their existing Adyen integration, reducing the need for separate regional payment infrastructure. The company provides local acquiring and supports domestic and cross-border rupee processing through its Indian licences and infrastructure.

Adyen’s pitch centres on a single global payments platform that allows merchants to manage online and in-store payments across markets while using transaction data to improve authorization rates and fraud detection.

India’s evolving payments ecosystem, including continued innovation in UPI, is therefore central to its local product strategy.

Also Read | Why fintech PPIs are in a soup

“There’s definitely things like the continued innovation in UPI. The model is changing from UPI collect intent to subscriptions changing. I think staying close to that for sure because it drives so much of the consumer behaviour and so much of the business behaviour,” he said.

Adyen currently supports UPI one-off transactions through QR, Intent and Collect, as well as recurring payments through UPI AutoPay. It also connects directly with major card schemes including Visa, Mastercard and RuPay, as well as NPCI for UPI.

Long-term bet

Adyen declined to put a specific figure on its planned India investment, but Yang said the company’s ambitions extend well beyond its current footprint.

“We really see this as a long-term investment. We don’t have illusions that tomorrow we’re going to solve everything for every customer here. We really want to take it a step at a time.”

The company processed €1.4 trillion in payment transactions globally in 2025 and has around 5,000 employees across 28 offices in 21 countries. Its platform draws on more than €1 trillion worth of global payments data.

“Even though the numbers are growing, we have much grander ambitions than that. We want to make sure everyone is aware to support the investment,” he said.

About the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

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