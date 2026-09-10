Adyen steps up India expansion after licence approval, plans to grow local team

Global payments company Adyen is stepping up its India expansion after securing regulatory licences, planning to grow its local workforce and commercial operations as it targets both Indian companies expanding overseas and global businesses entering the country.
Global payments company Adyen is stepping up its India expansion after securing regulatory licences, planning to grow its local workforce and commercial operations as it targets both Indian companies expanding overseas and global businesses entering the country.
The Netherlands-based fintech, which has operated in India for seven years, had 120 employees across Mumbai and Bengaluru as of the first half of 2026. It plans to expand its local product, commercial and operations teams, a senior executive at the firm told Mint.
The Netherlands-based fintech, which has operated in India for seven years, had 120 employees across Mumbai and Bengaluru as of the first half of 2026. It plans to expand its local product, commercial and operations teams, a senior executive at the firm told Mint.
“We think that to win in India, we want to be here for the long term. We’ve been here for seven years already. We’re going to continue to invest in India because we believe that’s what it takes to really understand the local business, understand the local customer, and build the right product,” said Gary Yang, Apac president, Adyen.
The company secured a payment aggregator (PA) licence and a payment aggregator-cross border (PA-CB) licence in July 2024, which it sees as a catalyst for its next phase of growth in the country. The same year, the Reserve Bank of India authorized Adyen to operate as an online payment aggregator for domestic and cross-border payments.
“I bet you if you ask anyone at the company, they would say India is one of the top three priorities because we call it out at the global level,” Yang said.
Licence unlocks expansion
Adyen’s India business initially grew largely by helping its global customers enter the country. Its opportunity is now becoming two-way: helping Indian businesses expand overseas while continuing to serve global brands operating in India.
Its India customers include OYO and JioHotstar, while its global clients include Adobe, Agoda, Cathay Pacific, FlixBus, Grab, LVMH, Singapore Airlines and Udemy.
The company is building out its teams on the ground.
“We’re going to continue growing those out, just in terms of, we think that we want to make sure we have the right local product, we have the right local people who really understand the market, the consumer business,” he said.
Adyen plans to expand its commercial teams, while its Bengaluru technology hub will continue supporting customers in other markets. The company had 102 employees in Bengaluru and 18 in Mumbai as of the first half of 2026.
The India payments market stood at $409.91 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $958.14 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 18.51%, according to Mordor Intelligence.
A two-way growth market
For Adyen, India is no longer simply a market where global customers need help navigating local payments.
The company is increasingly focused on Indian businesses expanding overseas, particularly as domestic companies become more global.
“Our primary focus today is helping Indian customers that want to go to the rest of the world, because we believe that’s one place where we’re on track,” Yang said.
At the same time, global companies entering India continue to drive demand. Adyen works with retailers, travel companies, digital-goods businesses and gaming companies, among others. “We see this as a huge continued investment for us over time.”
Adyen’s local infrastructure allows global enterprise merchants to access Indian payment capabilities through their existing Adyen integration, reducing the need for separate regional payment infrastructure. The company provides local acquiring and supports domestic and cross-border rupee processing through its Indian licences and infrastructure.
Adyen’s pitch centres on a single global payments platform that allows merchants to manage online and in-store payments across markets while using transaction data to improve authorization rates and fraud detection.
India’s evolving payments ecosystem, including continued innovation in UPI, is therefore central to its local product strategy.
“There’s definitely things like the continued innovation in UPI. The model is changing from UPI collect intent to subscriptions changing. I think staying close to that for sure because it drives so much of the consumer behaviour and so much of the business behaviour,” he said.
Adyen currently supports UPI one-off transactions through QR, Intent and Collect, as well as recurring payments through UPI AutoPay. It also connects directly with major card schemes including Visa, Mastercard and RuPay, as well as NPCI for UPI.
Long-term bet
Adyen declined to put a specific figure on its planned India investment, but Yang said the company’s ambitions extend well beyond its current footprint.
“We really see this as a long-term investment. We don’t have illusions that tomorrow we’re going to solve everything for every customer here. We really want to take it a step at a time.”
The company processed €1.4 trillion in payment transactions globally in 2025 and has around 5,000 employees across 28 offices in 21 countries. Its platform draws on more than €1 trillion worth of global payments data.
“Even though the numbers are growing, we have much grander ambitions than that. We want to make sure everyone is aware to support the investment,” he said.