Aegis Vopak Terminals looks to raise around $500 million in a $3-billion IPO
Summary
- Aegis Logistics and Dutch company Vopak-backed joint venture firm Aegis Vopak Terminals is exploring a $3-billion valuation IPO in India to raise around $500-550 million as it looks to grow its business.
- The company is also exploring a pre-IPO funding round to set the valuation benchmark.
Chemicals and oil storage and logistics solutions provider Aegis Vopak Terminals, which is a joint venture between India's Aegis Logistics and Dutch company Vopak, is likely to file its draft red herring prospectus for a $500-550 million initial public offering in the coming days, said three people aware of the development.