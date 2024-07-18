In response to queries from Mint, a spokesperson for Aegis Logistics, said, “Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd (AVTL) is exploring options to fund future growth for AVTL. These options may include, among others, a potential fund raise by way of public issue, preferential issue, or a combination thereof, of the equity shares and debt for the JV company and as may be decided by the AVTL board in absolute discretion and permitted under applicable laws and regulations."