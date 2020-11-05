AEL plans 50,000 cr capital expenditure over five years

Adani Enterprises has also thrown its hat in the ring for the ongoing commercial coal mining auctions held by the government. A total of 38 coal mines have been put up for auction by the coal ministry. There have been 76 bids from 42 companies for 23 coal mines, with the remaining 15 mines failing to get any bids. The Adani Group has placed the highest number of bids in the ongoing coal mine auctions. Stratatech Mineral Resources, a subsidiary of Adani Group, won the Dhirauli mine in Madhya Pradesh, earlier this week.