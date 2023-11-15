The contract was signed by Gunnar Hansen, Head of Strategic Procurement, Detail Parts, Airbus Aerostructures, and Nils Witt, Chief Procurement Officer, Airbus Aerostructures, and Mohamed Bouzidi, President Aerospace, Aequs at Karnataka's Belagavi recently.

Aequs Pvt. Ltd., an Aerospace components maker based in Karnataka's Belgaum, announced on November 15 that it had signed a contract with aircraft maker Airbus for the supply of components for its single-aisle family of aircraft, the A320, A330neo and A350 over a period of 10 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aravind Melligeri, Chairman & CEO of Aequs, said, "This contract is a significant moment in Aequs' journey with Airbus. It is also a testimony to the confidence in Aequs by global OEMs to enter into a deeper and longer relationship, particularly at a time when the global supply chain is passing through a recalibration. This stems from the robustness of the Aequs Aerospace ecosystem and its supply chain robustness."

According to the agreement, Aequs will manufacture parts for the single-aisle family of aircraft, including parts with bench assembly for wings, fuselage, and pylons, according to the company's statement.

The contract was signed by Gunnar Hansen, Head of Strategic Procurement, Detail Parts, Airbus Aerostructures, and Nils Witt, Chief Procurement Officer, Airbus Aerostructures, and Mohamed Bouzidi, President Aerospace, Aequs at Belagavi in Karnataka recently.

On November 6, Airbus also signed contracts with Dynamatic, Gardner and Mahindra Aerospace for the supply of airframe and wing parts across Airbus' A320neo, A330neo, and A350 programs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Make in India is at the core of Airbus' strategy in India. We are proud that we are putting in place all the critical building blocks for an integrated industrial ecosystem that will propel India into the front ranks of aerospace manufacturing nations," Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia, said in a statement.

Airbus has already procured components and services amounting to $750 million every year from India. The company expects the latest rounds of contracts to add significantly to those volumes. Airbus claimed that its commercial aircraft has components and technologies that are made in India. Together with its supply chain, Airbus supports nearly 10,000 jobs in India. By 2025, this number should rise to about 15,000.

