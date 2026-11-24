NEW DELHI: India’s airport tariff regulator, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA), has rejected GMR Airports’ proposal to charge domestic passengers at the new Bhogapuram airport user development fees (UDF) based on travel distance. It has, however, approved UDF rates for the airport that are among the highest across the country’s three new greenfield airports.

The airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh, 40 km from the older Visakhapatnam airport, will charge a flat domestic departure fee of ₹890 in fiscal year 2027 (FY27), 82% higher than Jewar’s ₹490 and 44% above Navi Mumbai’s ₹620, according to AERA's 20 November order. This is 82% higher than the ₹490 approved for Jewar and 44% above the ₹620 approved for Navi Mumbai under earlier AERA orders.

International departing and arriving passengers at the Bhogapuram airport will be charged ₹1,395 and ₹698, respectively, from December.

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Commercial flight operations at Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai airport began on 25 December 2025, while operations at Uttar Pradesh’s Jewar airport began on 15 June 2026.

GMR had proposed two UDF slabs for domestic passengers at Bhogapuram: ₹1,000 for those travelling up to 1,000 km and ₹1,230 for journeys beyond that distance in FY27. GMR had argued that the tariff structure was designed to recover the airport’s approved annual revenue requirement (ARR), which includes operating and financing costs.

Rejecting the proposal, AERA said differentiated UDF structures would complicate tariff administration, collection, reconciliation and auditing. “The Authority is of the view that simplicity, transparency and ease of implementation are important considerations,” it said in its 20 November order.

AERA approved a single domestic UDF for departing and arriving passengers, irrespective of the distance travelled. The order did not address the airlines' argument that distance-based UDF would make air travel more expensive. UDF is part of the airfare, collected by airlines from passengers and transferred to the airport operator.

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“A distance-based UDF for domestic passengers was extremely unfair. And AERA is right in rejecting this. While AERA has pointed out to administrative complexity, the fact remains it was a bad proposal from the airport operator,” said Gurmukh Singh Bawa, an aviation consultant.

Bhogapuram, operated by GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Ltd (GVIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports Ltd, commenced commercial operations on 17 August 2026. Scheduled commercial operations at the old Visakhapatnam airport, which handled 2.97 million passengers in FY26, were shifted to Bhogapuram.

The project involved a capital expenditure of ₹5,143 crore, with phase I designed to handle 6 million passengers annually.

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GMR operates five airports in India, including those in Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa’s Mopa, Bhogapuram and Nagpur.

Tariff trajectory At Bhogapuram airport in Andhra Pradesh, the domestic departure UDF will rise to ₹1,325 by FY31, from its FY27 level, an increase of nearly 49%. The arrival fee will increase to ₹663 over the same period, also a rise of about 49%. International departure UDF will see a cumulative increase of about 57%, reaching ₹2,195 by FY31.

The approved domestic departure charges are higher than those at Delhi and Mumbai airports, where passengers pay ₹129 and ₹175, respectively. Arrival charges are ₹56 at Delhi and ₹75 at Mumbai.