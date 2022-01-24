Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Aerated beverage brand 7UP launches new television commercial

Aerated beverage brand 7UP launches new television commercial

In 2018, the company brought Fido Dido back to Indian campaigns where he featured on six limited-edition bottle designs
2 min read . 05:57 PM IST Livemint

  • PepsiCo India’s brand campaign features the curly-haired mascot Fido Dido who 'looks at turning life’s googlies into opportunities' and encouraging today’s youth to not be frustrated with daily problems

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

PepsiCo India’s aerated lemon-flavoured beverage brand 7UP has launched a new television commercial as part of its ‘Think Fresh’ series. The company said its brand campaign features the curly-haired mascot Fido Dido who 'looks at turning life’s googlies into opportunities' and encouraging today’s youth to not be frustrated with daily problems.

PepsiCo India’s aerated lemon-flavoured beverage brand 7UP has launched a new television commercial as part of its ‘Think Fresh’ series. The company said its brand campaign features the curly-haired mascot Fido Dido who 'looks at turning life’s googlies into opportunities' and encouraging today’s youth to not be frustrated with daily problems.

The campaign, released on 24 January, will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign.

The campaign, released on 24 January, will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The commercial shows a man occupying a bus seat meant for women and pretends to fall asleep as soon as he spots a young girl enter the bus looking for a place. The brand mascot Fido Dido, that started life as a cartoon character, takes a swig of 7UP and scares the man with a rubber snake He then jumps up and vacates the seat.

PepsiCo licensed Fido Dido in 1988 but he did not become popular until the early 1990s. That was when he started to appear on its products, merchandise like stationery and ads across the world. In 2018, the company brought him back to Indian campaigns where he featured on six limited-edition bottle designs. The character has since featured in several vernacular ad films including one conceptualised by DDB Mudra last year.

Naseeb Puri, senior marketing director of flavors at PepsiCo India, the company behind the aerated drinks brand said, "The campaign throws light on the many tricky situations that we face every day and Fido Dido, with his quick-wit and fresh thinking demonstrates that that no matter which curveball comes one’s way, keeping a cool mind will ensure one finds a fresh way to emerge on top and win in this evolving reality. I am confident that our new bold, tongue-in-cheek campaign will resonate strongly with our consumers."

PepsiCo in its filings said net revenue from the Africa, Middle East, South Asia (AMESA) division – which also includes India -- rose 33% to $1.66 billion as against $1.25 billion. It also logged double-digit volume growth in Q3 in India, it said in October 2021.

According to research firm Statista, in 2020, the Indian advertising industry was valued at over 564 billion and it was projected to reach up to 700 billion by 2022. The industry had grown at a rate of 11.59% in the given time frame, and was poised for further growth on the back of rapid digitalization in the upcoming years.

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!