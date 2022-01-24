Aerated beverage brand 7UP launches new television commercial

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PepsiCo India’s brand campaign features the curly-haired mascot Fido Dido who 'looks at turning life’s googlies into opportunities' and encouraging today’s youth to not be frustrated with daily problems
PepsiCo India’s aerated lemon-flavoured beverage brand 7UP has launched a new television commercial as part of its ‘Think Fresh’ series. The company said its brand campaign features the curly-haired mascot Fido Dido who 'looks at turning life’s googlies into opportunities' and encouraging today’s youth to not be frustrated with daily problems.
The campaign, released on 24 January, will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign.
The commercial shows a man occupying a bus seat meant for women and pretends to fall asleep as soon as he spots a young girl enter the bus looking for a place. The brand mascot Fido Dido, that started life as a cartoon character, takes a swig of 7UP and scares the man with a rubber snake He then jumps up and vacates the seat.
PepsiCo licensed Fido Dido in 1988 but he did not become popular until the early 1990s. That was when he started to appear on its products, merchandise like stationery and ads across the world. In 2018, the company brought him back to Indian campaigns where he featured on six limited-edition bottle designs. The character has since featured in several vernacular ad films including one conceptualised by DDB Mudra last year.
Naseeb Puri, senior marketing director of flavors at PepsiCo India, the company behind the aerated drinks brand said, "The campaign throws light on the many tricky situations that we face every day and Fido Dido, with his quick-wit and fresh thinking demonstrates that that no matter which curveball comes one’s way, keeping a cool mind will ensure one finds a fresh way to emerge on top and win in this evolving reality. I am confident that our new bold, tongue-in-cheek campaign will resonate strongly with our consumers."
PepsiCo in its filings said net revenue from the Africa, Middle East, South Asia (AMESA) division – which also includes India -- rose 33% to $1.66 billion as against $1.25 billion. It also logged double-digit volume growth in Q3 in India, it said in October 2021.
According to research firm Statista, in 2020, the Indian advertising industry was valued at over ₹564 billion and it was projected to reach up to ₹700 billion by 2022. The industry had grown at a rate of 11.59% in the given time frame, and was poised for further growth on the back of rapid digitalization in the upcoming years.
