Afcons shifts focus to Europe, Middle East amid Africa slowdown
The Shapoorji Pallonji Group company is awaiting the formal award for three Croatian bids worth over ₹11,300 crore, which will be crucial for increasing its international order book share from the current 12%.
MUMBAI : Leading infrastructure player Afcons Infrastructure Ltd is exploring opportunities in the Eastern European and Balkan regions to offset a slowdown in business from its conventional overseas markets, including Africa and India's neighbouring countries.