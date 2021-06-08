BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based analytics firm, Affine is expanding its global operations by entering Hyderabad and aiming to nearly double its headcount over the next 12 months.

Through FY22, Affine will hire more than 300 professionals in data science, data engineering, and cloud. Currently, it employs about 400 people spread across New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, and Singapore.

The announcement marks a major milestone in the company’s decade-long journey as a catalyst for business transformation for global enterprises across manufacturing, gaming & entertainment, and hi-tech, among other industries, Affine said in a statement.

“With AI- and cloud-led digital transformation proving a game-changer in the last few years, the demand for the right set of solutions and talent has exploded. Having thrived on the rich talent pool in Bengaluru for the last decade, I am excited at our arrival to the hi-tech city, Hyderabad," said Manas Agarwal, chief executive officer, Affine.

Affine said it has achieved significant growth in 2021 during the pandemic. “The location expansion plans are towards fulfilling the demand for top talent to implement the next breakthrough in artificial intelligence (AI) & analytics."

To continue leading its charge into the next growth phase, Affine also announced key appointments to its leadership team.

Kishore Kumar, vice president and head of customer success, will help Affine’s clients on their digital transformation journey, while Gokulnath Niranjanan will lead global capability centre/global business services units at Affine.

Navin Patel, head of Talent Acquisition, will build on the Learn & Innovate culture of Affine to attract new talent in AI, engineering, cloud and other emerging analytic technologies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.