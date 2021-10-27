Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Affine to hire 200 people as it expands footprint in Hyderabad

Affine to hire 200 people as it expands footprint in Hyderabad

The company will be hiring for skills in artificial intelligence (AI), data science, and cloud engineering across vertical expertise in gaming, high-tech, and manufacturing, said Manas Agrawal, co-founder and chief executive officer, Affine.
2 min read . 03:23 PM IST Ayushman Baruah

  • It expects to reach a headcount of 1,000 people by the end of next year

BENGALURU : Bengaluru-based analytics consulting firm Affine plans to hire more than 200 people by the end of this fiscal as it expands its presence in Hyderabad. It expects to reach a headcount of 1,000 people by the end of next year.

The company will be hiring for skills in artificial intelligence (AI), data science, and cloud engineering across vertical expertise in gaming, high-tech, and manufacturing, said Manas Agrawal, co-founder and chief executive officer, Affine.

Affine is also looking to enter the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector over the next six months. According to Nasscom, Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam are the manufacturing hubs bullish on industry 4.0.

“Hyderabad is big on industry 4.0. It has emerged as the go-to destination for all tech companies," said Agrawal. “This city has a lot of potential for growth and development. Our engineers in R&D will work on some of the most innovative products and solutions for customers worldwide, focusing on engineering as a horizontal skill and BFSI and manufacturing as vertical skills."

Affine’s industry 4.0 solution offerings include autonomous driving, automated defect detection, quality assurance, and quality control, among others. According to Affine, the scale at which customers make decisions tend to be as large as sending 50 million emails per week for a marketing campaign using algorithms and engines developed in-house by Affine.

Founded in 2011 as an end-to-end analytics service provider, Affine has been working on descriptive and basic predictive analytics through centres of excellence (COEs) built in partnerships with academic institutions. It has been working research and development (R&D) in advanced statistical and mathematical models and deep learning for high-end analytics.

Affine also recently unveiled DeepCamp, a global accelerator programme, that gives hands-on assistance to startups looking to advance their algorithm, engineering design, and user experience. Selected startups will receive hands-on assistance in refining products and solutions with cloud credits from partners like AWS and Freshworks as well as co-selling opportunities with Microsoft Azure.

