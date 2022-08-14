Affirm CEO says next recession will silence fintech lender’s doubters5 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2022, 07:51 PM IST
With shares of the buy now, pay later company down 77% from November, Max Levchin says firm's lending models will set it apart
Max Levchin says the market is wrong about Affirm Holdings Inc., the buy now, pay later company he co-founded a decade ago. It might just take a recession to prove it.