Affirma leads $40-million funding in EPACK Durable

“RAC penetration in India is among the lowest in the world at 7-8% of households. Over the last two decades it has been building manufacturing capability for RACs as well as small home appliances. It has built strong business relationships with all key brands. The fresh funding from Affirma Capital will help the company expand its manufacturing and R&D capabilities, thereby gaining market share over the next 4-5 years," the second person said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}