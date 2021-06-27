Affle Global claims victory in IndusOS lawsuit, PhonePe refutes

“The matter is sub-judice and no final finding has been given yet. Affle has invoked the provisions of section 184D of the Singapore Cos Act to hold an EGM and reneged on the Term Sheet. It is therefore opposing the written resolutions already passed and sought for an EGM, which relief has been allowed by the court. The outcome is the same as shareholders who have voted in the manner through a written resolution would do so again at an EGM as mere procedural compliance. We consider this as a tactic to delay the transaction of PhonePe and cause loss to OSLabs," said a PhonePe spokesperson.

