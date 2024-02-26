Affordable collection in store, Titan's Taneira eyes wider market
Taneira, which operates over 100 textile clusters in India, is now introducing new lines with prices starting between ₹1,500 and ₹2,000, targeting value-seeking consumers in tier two and tier three cities.
New Delhi: Titan Company Ltd's ethnic wear chain Taneira, which was originally launched as a saree brand in 2017, is broadening its product range to include casual lehengas and low-priced kurtas.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message