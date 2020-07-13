After 133% rally, SoftBank investors bet there’s more to come

SoftBank’s pattern of buying its shares is also significant. In line with Tokyo Stock Exchange guidelines, buybacks stopped for five days before the fiscal year-end in March. In April, having bought every day that month, buybacks suddenly paused for an entire month, during which SoftBank announced earnings. Ahead of that halt, however, the amount bought each day surged to triple the usual amount for five consecutive days. Many of these days saw outsize moves in SoftBank stock -- rising by 5.2% one day, and 6.9% on another. With earnings just over a month away, the current pace may increase in a similar pattern.