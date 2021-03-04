After 14 years, ArcelorMittal tries to build a steel plant in Odisha again

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steel company, along with its joint venture partner Nippon Steel signed a memorandum of understanding with the Odisha government for setting up an integrated steel complex in the state’s Kendrapara district. The project will entail an investment of more than ₹50,000 crore with a capacity of produce 12 million tonnes of steel per annum (mtpa).

ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steel company, along with its joint venture partner Nippon Steel signed a memorandum of understanding with the Odisha government for setting up an integrated steel complex in the state’s Kendrapara district. The project will entail an investment of more than ₹50,000 crore with a capacity of produce 12 million tonnes of steel per annum (mtpa).

Odisha has always attracted interest among steel manufacturers because it hosts about a third of India’s iron ore reserves, a key component in manufacturing the metal. While Indian steelmakers in both the public and private sectors have significant presence in Odisha, foreign companies have so far failed to establish any significant manufacturing capacity in the state.

ArcelorMittal first signed such an understanding with the Odisha government in 2006 to build a 12 mtpa, which it pulled out of in 2013, citing inordinate delay and problem in acquiring land and securing iron ore linkages. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

South Korean steel giant Posco and Lord Swraj Paul’s Caparo group are among those who have seen their plans in the state fall through over the last two decades.

AM/NS India, the Indian joint venture of ArcelorMittal and Japan’s Nippon Steel, is an integrated flat steel producer and the largest steel company in western India. Its current level of crude steel production is about 7.5 mtpa against a 9.6 mtpa capacity. It also has iron ore pellet facilities in Odisha, with annual capacity of 14 mtpa. AM/NS won these facilities out of the bankruptcy of Ruia promoted-Essar Steel at a price of ₹42,000 crore.