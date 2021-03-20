After 18 months of decline, Royal Enfield to witness steady growth in sales

“The management sees great opportunity in the international mid-size Bike market. The success of the 650 twins reflects and reinforces confidence in RE’s export strategy. It is expected to grow further with new launches such as Meteor, international product quality, and plans to launch its complete portfolio globally in due time," the analysts said. “Currently, export margin is well above domestic and the management wants to keep that way. It has started its first offshore CKD plant in Argentina during Sep’20 and plans to set up three new plants in Thailand, Brazil, and Columbia."