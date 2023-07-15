comScore
After two years of delays, billionaire Elon Musk founded Tesla has built its first Cybertruck at the electric-vehicle marker's plant in Texas' Austin, Reuters reported the firm as saying on 15 July.

Musk introduced the pickup truck in 2019, where the vehicle's designer cracked the vehicle's supposedly unbreakable 'armor glass' windows.

Since then, Tesla has pushed back production timing and Musk in 2022 cited shortages in sourcing components as the reason for pushing the launch of Cybertruck into 2023.

Musk, in a May shareholder meeting, said that Tesla would like to produce a quarter-million Cybertrucks a year, depending on demand.

As per details, the Cybertruck launch will give Tesla an EV entrant in one of the most profitable segments of the U.S. market and a competitor to electric pickups from the likes of Ford Motor and Rivian Automotive.

Earlier, reports arrived that Tesla aims to start mass production of Cybertruck at the end of 2023.

Updated: 15 Jul 2023, 10:24 PM IST
