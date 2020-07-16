After $20 billion Jio frenzy, Mukesh Ambani seeks money for retail

Most of Ambani’s focus during the 93-minute presentation to shareholders was on technology. He, along with his children Isha and Akash Ambani, unveiled a slew of services, including a fifth-generation wireless network as early as next year and a mega video-streaming platform that will bring Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime and dozens of other TV channels under one umbrella. The twins, who have been at the forefront of the fundraising efforts, also demonstrated some of the technologies.