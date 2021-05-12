After $260 billion slide, Alibaba aims to show the worst is over

But several key issues remain unresolved. Alibaba’s finance affiliate, Ant Group Co., is still wrangling with regulators over its future. Beijing is debating how it will regulate the use of data, which is core to Alibaba’s competitive advantage. And finally, the government is considering whether to compel Alibaba to shed media assets, which have supported its brand -- and Ma’s. The firm has lost more than $260 billion in value since rising to a record in late October. Its Hong Kong shares have retreated more than 4% since the fine was announced.