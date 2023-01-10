After 3 years, Auto Expo holds promise for emerging technologies

“We believe the automobile industry is going through once in a century transformation in terms of fuel types, technology design as well as communication. The expo is about showcasing where automobiles are heading and where the future lies. India is a very important market for Hyundai. The role of the expo goes beyond displaying and launching cars it’s about direction, brand image, and bringing in global concepts. It’s a big platform and we do not only look at it from an immediate return-on-investment point of view. Hyundai Motor Co. has a plethora of sustainable solutions, globally, and this an opportunity for us to showcase them to our customers. This expo will be unlike any other. It’ll be very high on engagement with customers," Tarun Garg, chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.