Sigachi Industries on Friday informed the stock exchanges that it has received a letter of intent from Grasim Industries, an Aditya Birla Group company for operation and management of three chlorine product plants.

Sigachi Industries shares were down 0.7% in noon deals at ₹399 on NSE.

"The Company has received a Letter of Intent from Grasim Industries Limited (Aditya Birla Group), for the operations and management of the three Chlorine Product Plants- SBP-48 TPD, CPW-30TPD & MCAA-20TPD," Sigachi said in a statement to exchanges.

The agreement will be for an amount of ₹20 crore and will be valid for a period of 3 years.

Sigachi Industries has made a stellar debut on the exchanges, delivering a massive 270% listing gain to the investors in IPO.

The ₹125.43 crore IPO was subscribed 101.91 times with the price band in the range pf ₹161-163. The proceeds of the issue will be used for capital expenditure and expansion of production capacity for microcrystalline cellulose at Dahej and Jhagadia, to manufacture Croscarmellose Sodium at Kurnool and for general corporate purposes.

Sigachi Industries SIL was incorporated as a private limited company in 1989, with the business to manufacture chlorinated paraffin and hydrochloric acid in its manufacturing unit situated at Hyderabad.

SIL is engaged in manufacturing microcrystalline cellulose which is widely used as an excipient for finished dosages in the pharmaceutical industry. The inert non-reactive, free flowing and versatile nature of MCC has varied applications in the pharmaceutical, food, nutraceuticals and the cosmetic industries. It manufactures MCC of various grades ranging from 15 microns to 250 microns. The major grades of MCC manufactured and marketed by the Company are branded as HiCel and AceCel.

