Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  After a dream IPO debut, Sigachi Industries gets LoI from Grasim Industries

After a dream IPO debut, Sigachi Industries gets LoI from Grasim Industries

Sigachi Industries shares were down 0.7% in noon deals at 399 on NSE.
1 min read . 02:53 PM IST Livemint

  • The agreement will be for an amount of 20 crore and will be valid for a period of 3 years, Sigachi Industries said in a statement

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Sigachi Industries on Friday informed the stock exchanges that it has received a letter of intent from Grasim Industries, an Aditya Birla Group company for operation and management of three chlorine product plants.

Sigachi Industries on Friday informed the stock exchanges that it has received a letter of intent from Grasim Industries, an Aditya Birla Group company for operation and management of three chlorine product plants.

Sigachi Industries shares were down 0.7% in noon deals at 399 on NSE.

Sigachi Industries shares were down 0.7% in noon deals at 399 on NSE.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"The Company has received a Letter of Intent from Grasim Industries Limited (Aditya Birla Group), for the operations and management of the three Chlorine Product Plants- SBP-48 TPD, CPW-30TPD & MCAA-20TPD," Sigachi said in a statement to exchanges.

The agreement will be for an amount of 20 crore and will be valid for a period of 3 years.

Sigachi Industries has made a stellar debut on the exchanges, delivering a massive 270% listing gain to the investors in IPO.

The 125.43 crore IPO was subscribed 101.91 times with the price band in the range pf 161-163. The proceeds of the issue will be used for capital expenditure and expansion of production capacity for microcrystalline cellulose at Dahej and Jhagadia, to manufacture Croscarmellose Sodium at Kurnool and for general corporate purposes.

Sigachi Industries SIL was incorporated as a private limited company in 1989, with the business to manufacture chlorinated paraffin and hydrochloric acid in its manufacturing unit situated at Hyderabad.

SIL is engaged in manufacturing microcrystalline cellulose which is widely used as an excipient for finished dosages in the pharmaceutical industry. The inert non-reactive, free flowing and versatile nature of MCC has varied applications in the pharmaceutical, food, nutraceuticals and the cosmetic industries. It manufactures MCC of various grades ranging from 15 microns to 250 microns. The major grades of MCC manufactured and marketed by the Company are branded as HiCel and AceCel.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!