After a rough Q1, Tata Motors may be aided by softening costs, better demand

“JLR has several levers, both cyclical and structural, in the form of cost-cutting initiatives in both variable and fixed costs, mix improvement (growth in Land Rover and China), operating leverage, and cost savings from its modular platform (on a full rollout of its modular strategy)," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report on 28 July. The broking firm opines that convergence of such multiple factors can drive a recovery in Ebit margin and leave scope for positive surprises in profitability.