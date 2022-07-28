After a rough Q1, Tata Motors may be aided by softening costs, better demand

On the bright side, the demand environment continues to remain firm, the management said in the earnings call. The JLR order book grew to 200,000 units at the end of Q1 from 168,000 at the end of Q4FY22. About 60% of the order book emanates from JLR’s most profitable products. The
On a day when the benchmark Nifty50 index rose more than 1%, shares of Tata Motors Ltd were trading about 1% lower on Thursday. True, the business in India put up a decent show in the June quarter (Q1FY23). But this could not offset the weak performance by its UK-based subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover Automation PLC (JLR).
This business faced multiple headwinds during the quarter such as semiconductor shortage, poor mix, and the slower-than-expected ramp-up of the new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport. Further, the Covid-induced lockdowns in China added to the woes.
In keeping with this, Analysts from Jefferies India have cut FY23E Ebitda/earnings per share estimates by 9%/24% for Tata Motors mainly led by lower estimates for Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR). Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.
But on the bright side, the demand environment continues to remain firm, the management said in the earnings call. The JLR order book grew to 200,000 units at the end of Q1 from 168,000 at the end of Q4FY22. About 60% of the order book emanates from JLR’s most profitable products.
The chip situation is expected to improve going forward and the automaker expects wholesale volumes (excluding joint venture with China) to grow by 40% year-on-year (y-o-y) and 25% sequentially to about 90,000 units in Q2. In Q1, volumes fell by 13% y-o-y to 60,800 units.
The company continues to maintain its guidance of achieving an Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margin of 5% and free cash flow of more than £1 billion in FY23.
“JLR has several levers, both cyclical and structural, in the form of cost-cutting initiatives in both variable and fixed costs, mix improvement (growth in Land Rover and China), operating leverage, and cost savings from its modular platform (on a full rollout of its modular strategy)," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report on 28 July. The broking firm opines that convergence of such multiple factors can drive a recovery in Ebit margin and leave scope for positive surprises in profitability.
Note that in Q1, JLR’s Ebitda margin plunged sequentially by 630 basis points (bps) to 6.3%, far lower than estimated. One basis point is 0.01%. This dragged down the consolidated Ebitda margin to 4.4% in Q1 vis-a-vis 11.1% in Q4FY22.
On the other hand, Tata Motors’ commercial vehicle (CV) and passenger vehicle (PV) business reported only a slight sequential fall of 70-80bps in their respective Q1 Ebitda margin to 5.5% and 6.1% primarily due to elevated input costs.
Even so, with the costs of commodities softening, the outlook is encouraging. Also, CVs are seeing strong domestic demand evident from the trucker’s sentiment index which is at a two-year high, according to the company. However, the export markets are currently subdued owing to the depreciation in local currency.
The PV segment is on a strong footing and the company sees robust demand for its electric vehicles (EVs). Against this backdrop, analysts at Jefferies have not changed their estimates for FY24. “By FY24, we still see Tata’s Ebitda more than doubling from FY22, earnings per share exceeding the past peak, and net automotive debt falling 75%. We like Tata given the cyclical recovery and improving franchise in India, early leadership in India EVs, and JLR focus returning to higher margin Land Rover models," added the Jefferies report.
Meanwhile, there are some risks, as well. As JM Financial Institutional Securities points out, “Continued shortages of semiconductors, lower than expected adoption of EVs and inherent risk in evolving EV technologies are the key risks." The broking firm has a positive rating on Tata Motors’ stock. “Favourable mix, sales recovery and cost-saving initiatives are expected to support margins going ahead while focus on debt reduction (target of near debt free by FY24) will aid balance sheet strength," said JM’s analysts in a report on July 28.