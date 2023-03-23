Home / Companies / News /  After Adani, Hindenburg accuses Block of $1B fraud and misleading investors
After the controversial report on Indian conglomerate Adani Group, US-based short seller Hindenburg dropped a new bombshell report and this time it would be Silicon Valley darling Block, Inc. (SQ) founded by Jack Dorsey. Hindenburg's report claimed that Block has allowed fraudulent accounts to proliferate on cash applications, generating illegitimate revenue and exaggerating user metrics.

(This is an ongoing story, more to be added.)

