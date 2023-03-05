After revising its outlook on Adani Total Gas, ICRA has downgraded its outlook on another Adani Group-backed firm and this time it would be Adani Ports. ICRA revised its outlook on Adani's port arm to 'Negative' from stable, while reaffirming ratings on the company's long-term fund-based and non-fund-based loans, non-convertible debentures, and commercial papers. A similar action was done for the group's joint venture Adani Total Gas as well. The reason behind both of the 'Negative' outlooks is also the same --- deterioration in the group's financial flexibility.

Adani Group's financial flexibility has deteriorated after Hindenburg's report on January 24. The short seller's critical report led to steep declines in share prices and an increase in the yield of international bonds raised by the group's entities.

ICRA took note that the Group’s strong financial flexibility and APSEZL’s track record of refinancing a large part of its debt with borrowings (mostly from overseas debt capital markets) of longer tenures at lower interest rates were the key credit strengths, which have been adversely impacted.

The Moody's-backed rating agency expects an increased risk of regulatory/legal scrutiny on the group entities and its impact on the credit quality of APSEZL will be monitored.

That being said, ICRA will be monitoring the Group’s ability to raise funds from the domestic/global market as equity/debt at competitive rates.

However, ICRA also takes note that Adani Ports' liquidity profile remains robust and a large repayment of the international bond of $650 million is due only in FY2025.

In regards to rating reaffirmation, ICRA's action continues to factor in the strong business profile of APSEZL, marked by its favourable operating characteristics, geographically spread-out footprint, diversified cargo mix, and long-term customer tie-ups.

ICRA said, "the company has been acquiring key port assets as well as strategic assets across the logistics volume chain in the last few years. This has strengthened its business profile by improving the asset and cargo diversification, expanding presence across key hinterlands in the domestic market, and integrating the port assets with other logistics segment."

Adani Ports accounted for about ~24% of the overall cargo handled at the Indian ports in FY2022, with around 43% share in the container segment and ~35% share in coal.

ICRA's rating action also takes note of the decline in the share of coal in the overall cargo mix in the last few years, and it is expected to moderate further, going forward.

It said, "The increased asset and cargo diversification mitigates the risks associated with demand cyclicality in specific cargo segments, structural risks arising from the expected moderation in coal imports in the medium to long term, and any asset specific/event risk at specific locations."

Further, in its note, ICRA highlighted that the company is undertaking several projects, including a greenfield project at Vizhinjam in Kerala, which has witnessed delays due to various issues, including protests.

While the company is exposed to project execution risks, ICRA said, it " notes that the impact on the overall credit profile of the company is mitigated by the relatively small size of such projects compared to the overall asset base and net worth. Further, ICRA takes note of the in-principle approval received for viability gap funding (VGF) for the project."

Although Adani Ports has maintained an aggressive acquisition policy and capex plans in recent years including capex to be incurred for the JV projects, however, in the wake of recent developments, the company has revised its capex plans --- lowering it to ₹4,000-4,500 crore for FY24 from ₹6,000-8,000 crore. Also, the management has guided that the company will be partly prepaying its debt in FY2024 to achieve net debt/OPBDITA of 2.5x.

ICRA said, "any potential acquisition will keep the leverage guidance into consideration." It added, "any significant debt-funded acquisition that will impact the deleveraging plans will be a rating sensitivity."