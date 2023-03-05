After Adani Total Gas, ICRA revises another Adani firm's outlook from stable to negative3 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 08:30 PM IST
- ICRA took note that the Group’s strong financial flexibility and APSEZL’s track record of refinancing a large part of its debt with borrowings (mostly from overseas debt capital markets) of longer tenures at lower interest rates were the key credit strengths, which have been adversely impacted.
After revising its outlook on Adani Total Gas, ICRA has downgraded its outlook on another Adani Group-backed firm and this time it would be Adani Ports. ICRA revised its outlook on Adani's port arm to 'Negative' from stable, while reaffirming ratings on the company's long-term fund-based and non-fund-based loans, non-convertible debentures, and commercial papers. A similar action was done for the group's joint venture Adani Total Gas as well. The reason behind both of the 'Negative' outlooks is also the same --- deterioration in the group's financial flexibility.
