After revising its outlook on Adani Total Gas, ICRA has downgraded its outlook on another Adani Group-backed firm and this time it would be Adani Ports. ICRA revised its outlook on Adani's port arm to 'Negative' from stable, while reaffirming ratings on the company's long-term fund-based and non-fund-based loans, non-convertible debentures, and commercial papers. A similar action was done for the group's joint venture Adani Total Gas as well. The reason behind both of the 'Negative' outlooks is also the same --- deterioration in the group's financial flexibility.

