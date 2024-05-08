After AstraZeneca covid-19 vax recall worldwide, Serum says it stopped manufacturing jabs in Dec 2021
The development follows the launch of a class action suit in the UK over allegations that the UK vaccine caused blood clots in a large number of covid-19 patients.
New Delhi: The Serum Institute of India (SII) on Wednesday said it has stopped making and supplying covid-19 vaccine Covishield after AstraZeneca, the British drugmaker that helped develop the vaccine, announced it too was withdrawing its version of the jab worldwide.
